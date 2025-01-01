Menu
Account
Sign In

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

87,405 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT-P AWD

Watch This Vehicle
13055705

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT-P AWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

  1. 13055705
  2. 13055705
  3. 13055705
  4. 13055705
  5. 13055705
  6. 13055705
  7. 13055705
  8. 13055705
  9. 13055705
  10. 13055705
  11. 13055705
  12. 13055705
  13. 13055705
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
87,405KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHC8R1136383

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,405 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From DRIVEN

Used 2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD 87,405 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD 44,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2017 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sdn AWD for sale in Newmarket, ON
2017 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sdn AWD 108,799 KM $27,995 + tax & lic

Email DRIVEN

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

(416) 400-XXXX

(click to show)

(416) 400-0090

Alternate Numbers
(866) 705-6267
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV