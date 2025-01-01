$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GT-P AWD
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV
GT-P AWD
Location
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
(416) 400-0090
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
87,405KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHC8R1136383
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 87,405 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cooled Seats;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From DRIVEN
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT-P AWD 87,405 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV GT AWD 44,406 KM $CALL + tax & lic
2017 Lexus IS 300 4dr Sdn AWD 108,799 KM $27,995 + tax & lic
Email DRIVEN
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
DRIVEN
220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
(416) 400-XXXX(click to show)
(416) 400-0090
Alternate Numbers(866) 705-6267
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
DRIVEN
(416) 400-0090
2024 Mazda CX-90 MHEV