2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

44,406 KM

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT AWD

13055702

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV

GT AWD

Location

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7

(416) 400-0090

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
44,406KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JM3KKDHD2S1190423

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 44,406 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic
Backup Camera;Brake Assist;Lane Assist;Parking Sensors
Alloy Wheels;Keyless Entry;Sunroof / Moonroof
Air Conditioning;Bluetooth Connection;Cruise Control;Heads Up Display;Heated Seats;Leather Seats;Navigation System;Power Seats;Power Windows;Satellite Radio;Smart Device Integration

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

DRIVEN

DRIVEN

220 Mulock Drive, Newmarket, ON L3Y 9B7
$CALL

DRIVEN

(416) 400-0090

2025 Mazda CX-90 MHEV