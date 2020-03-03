Menu
2007 Honda Odyssey

EX

2007 Honda Odyssey

EX

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 148,665KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711521
  • VIN: 5FNRL384X7B507040
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Grey - Light
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2007 Honda Odyssey EX ** IN-TRANSIT **

7-Passenger Minivan. 3.5L V6 engine. Power Sliding Doors. Power Seats. Dual Climate Control. Tinted Windows. Trailer Hitch Receiver & MUCH MORE!

MORE Pictures and vehicle pricing to come. For more details about this HONDA ODYSSEY or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds and we do in-house financing as well!

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Sliding Doors
  • Power Third Passenger Door
  • Power Fourth Passenger Door
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Spoiler
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Fourth Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • CD Changer
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • 3rd Row Seat
  • Rear Bucket Seats
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Trailer Hitch Receiver

