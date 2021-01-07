Menu
2008 Audi Q7

175,045 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

quattro S-LINE Premium | 7-Seater | FULLY LOADED

quattro S-LINE Premium | 7-Seater | FULLY LOADED

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

175,045KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6590143
  • VIN: WA1EV54L48D044462

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 175,045 KM

Vehicle Description

2008 Audi Q7 quattro S-LINE PREMIUM  * * * NEW Arrival * * *

7-SEATER! FULLY LOADED! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!

BOSE SURROUND SOUND SPEAKER SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4.2L V8 ENGINE | LEATHER | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION

Blindspot Monitor. Paddle Shifting. 4-Zone Climate Control. Parking Sensors. 21" Alloys. 2 Sets of Keys. Fog Lights. Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors. Roof Slide Rails. Tinted Windows. Power Folding Mirrors. Rear Wiper. AM/FM/AUX/Sat/CD Changer. Rear Defrost. Rear Sunshade. Power Liftgate. Split Folding Rear Seats. Bluetooth. Steering Wheel Controls. HomeLink System. Seat Memory. Automatic Headlights. WeatherTech Mats. Gas Cap Lock. Adaptive Cruise Control. Keyless Entry.

This vehicle is at our dealership NOW! Check it out TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
___
Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!

For more details about this FULLY LOADED AUDI Q7 quattro S-LINE or to make an appointment to see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Proximity Key
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
SiriusXM Radio
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

