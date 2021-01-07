+ taxes & licensing
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2008 Audi Q7 quattro S-LINE PREMIUM * * * NEW Arrival * * *
7-SEATER! FULLY LOADED! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE!
BOSE SURROUND SOUND SPEAKER SYSTEM | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | 4.2L V8 ENGINE | LEATHER | HEATED FRONT & REAR SEATS | REARVIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION
Blindspot Monitor. Paddle Shifting. 4-Zone Climate Control. Parking Sensors. 21" Alloys. 2 Sets of Keys. Fog Lights. Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors. Roof Slide Rails. Tinted Windows. Power Folding Mirrors. Rear Wiper. AM/FM/AUX/Sat/CD Changer. Rear Defrost. Rear Sunshade. Power Liftgate. Split Folding Rear Seats. Bluetooth. Steering Wheel Controls. HomeLink System. Seat Memory. Automatic Headlights. WeatherTech Mats. Gas Cap Lock. Adaptive Cruise Control. Keyless Entry.
This vehicle is at our dealership NOW! Check it out TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
___
Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!
For more details about this FULLY LOADED AUDI Q7 quattro S-LINE or to make an appointment to see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7