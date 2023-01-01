Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 BMW X5

282,435 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-257-6666

Contact Seller
2009 BMW X5

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

Watch This Vehicle

2009 BMW X5

xDrive30i

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-257-6666

  1. 10412019
  2. 10412019
  3. 10412019
  4. 10412019
  5. 10412019
  6. 10412019
  7. 10412019
  8. 10412019
  9. 10412019
  10. 10412019
  11. 10412019
  12. 10412019
  13. 10412019
  14. 10412019
  15. 10412019
  16. 10412019
  17. 10412019
  18. 10412019
  19. 10412019
  20. 10412019
  21. 10412019
  22. 10412019
  23. 10412019
  24. 10412019
  25. 10412019
  26. 10412019
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
282,435KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10412019
  • Stock #: 900922A
  • VIN: 5UXFE43519L269676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Monaco Blue metallic
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 282,435 KM

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel

Safety

Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT

Mechanical

Power Steering

Seating

Heated Seats

Comfort

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Convenience

Rain sensor wipers

Trim

Leather Wrap Wheel

Additional Features

Premium Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2018 GMC Sierra 1500...
 205,268 KM
$29,999 + tax & lic
2018 Jeep Cherokee T...
 122,254 KM
$26,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mazda MAZDA3 GS
 158,600 KM
$15,499 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-257-XXXX

(click to show)

289-257-6666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory