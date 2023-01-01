$CALL+ tax & licensing
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned
289-257-6666
2009 BMW X5
2009 BMW X5
xDrive30i
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-257-6666
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
282,435KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10412019
- Stock #: 900922A
- VIN: 5UXFE43519L269676
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Monaco Blue metallic
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 282,435 KM
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Tachometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Heated Steering Wheel
Safety
Traction Control
Stability Control
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
POWER SEAT
Mechanical
Power Steering
Seating
Heated Seats
Comfort
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Convenience
Rain sensor wipers
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Premium Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7