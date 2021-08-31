Menu
2009 Chrysler 300

160,517 KM

Details Description

$8,890

+ tax & licensing
$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

Olympia Motors

905-680-9000

2009 Chrysler 300

2009 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

2009 Chrysler 300

LIMITED

Location

Olympia Motors

4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3

905-680-9000

$8,890

+ taxes & licensing

160,517KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8056891
  • Stock #: 130318
  • VIN: 2C3KA33V09H633951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 160,517 KM

Vehicle Description

***ALL TRADES WELCOME!!*** OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT 2009 Chrysler 300 LIMITED!! This beautiful 300 comes fully loaded. Navigation, Chrome wheels, leather, premium sound, cruise, heated seats, and much more! Excellent shape inside and out. Runs and drives like a dream. Only 160km just serviced and certified. Call or Text us @ 905-680-9000 Book your appointment now! Family Owned And Operated! All our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED! HST And Licensing are excluded from listed price. NO HIDDEN FEES!!! Visit our website @ www.olympiamotors.ca Located @ 4600 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, Ontario

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Olympia Motors

Olympia Motors

4600 Montrose Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2H 1K3

