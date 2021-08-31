+ taxes & licensing
***ALL TRADES WELCOME!!*** OPERATING BY APPOINTMENT 2009 Chrysler 300 LIMITED!! This beautiful 300 comes fully loaded. Navigation, Chrome wheels, leather, premium sound, cruise, heated seats, and much more! Excellent shape inside and out. Runs and drives like a dream. Only 160km just serviced and certified. Call or Text us @ 905-680-9000 Book your appointment now! Family Owned And Operated! All our vehicles are sold FULLY CERTIFIED! HST And Licensing are excluded from listed price. NO HIDDEN FEES!!! Visit our website @ www.olympiamotors.ca Located @ 4600 Montrose Rd., Niagara Falls, Ontario
