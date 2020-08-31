Menu
2009 Ford E150

104,312 KM

Details Description

$12,500

+ tax & licensing
$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2009 Ford E150

2009 Ford E150

Commercial

2009 Ford E150

Commercial

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$12,500

+ taxes & licensing

104,312KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 5731950
  • Stock #: P9284
  • VIN: 1FTNE14W09DA40788

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Oxford White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 3-door
  • Stock # P9284
  • Mileage 104,312 KM

Vehicle Description

Previous Commercial, Front Rear Brake Service, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front wheel independent suspension, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Power steering, Tilt steering wheel, Variably intermittent wipers.White 2009 Ford E-150 Commercial RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L V8 Flex FuelCARFAX Canada No Reported Accidents

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

