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<p><span>$6,495 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins</span></p>

2009 Honda Fit

237,291 KM

Details Description Features

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2009 Honda Fit

Sport 5-Speed AT with Navigation

Watch This Vehicle
14171770

2009 Honda Fit

Sport 5-Speed AT with Navigation

Location

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3

289-296-6366

Contact Seller

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
237,291KM
VIN JHMGE88849S802740

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260507
  • Mileage 237,291 KM

Vehicle Description

$6,495 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Spoiler
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Window Wiper

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Rear Defrost

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C
Alloy / Aluminum Wheels
Nav / Navigation Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Straightline Auto Sales

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
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289-296-6366

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$6,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Straightline Auto Sales

289-296-6366

2009 Honda Fit