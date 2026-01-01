$6,495+ taxes & licensing
2009 Honda Fit
Sport 5-Speed AT with Navigation
2009 Honda Fit
Sport 5-Speed AT with Navigation
Location
Straightline Auto Sales
4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
289-296-6366
$6,495
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260507
- Mileage 237,291 KM
Vehicle Description
$6,495 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Media / Nav / Comm
Windows
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-296-6366