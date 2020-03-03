Menu
2010 Ferrari California

*** NEW ARRIVAL - In Transit ***

2010 Ferrari California

*** NEW ARRIVAL - In Transit ***

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 50,652KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4775475
  • VIN: ZFF65LHA4A0171637
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Beige
Body Style
Convertible
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
2

2010 Ferrari California
** NEW ARRIVAL - In Transit **

Hard Top Convertible | Navigation | Leather

MORE Pictures, vehicle pricing & description to come. For more details about this FERRARI CALIFORNIA or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-2277 (CARS) | info@mcmniagara.com

YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds!

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Stability Control
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • HID Headlights
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Power Outlet
Powertrain
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
  • Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Back-Up Camera
  • Convertible Hardtop
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Headlights-Auto-Leveling

