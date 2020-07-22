Menu
2010 GMC Acadia

125,543 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

SLE1 | 7-PASSENGERS | LOW KMs | In-Transit

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

125,543KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5663772
  • VIN: 1GKLRKED7AJ153677

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 125,543 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 GMC Acadia SLE  * * *  In-Transit  * * *

7-PASSENGERS | LOW KMs | 3.6L V6 ENGINE

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures COMING SOON!

___
Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this GMC ACADIA SL or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Navigation from Telematics

