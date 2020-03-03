4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-371-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX
If you're looking for a GOOD DEAL on a reliable vehicle then look no further! This 2.0L 4CYL Sedan runs & drives well. It's a clean car and a great savings on gas!
A/C. Power options; windows, steering, mirrors & door locks. Keyless entry. Remote trunk release. Cruise control. Tilt steering wheel. Digital clock & thermometer. Engine immobilizer. AM/FM Radio. CD player. Trip computer. MP3 player. Satellite radio. Auxiliary audio input. Anti-Lock Brakes. Rear window defrost. Emergency trunk release. Folding rear seat. Pass-through rear seat. Steering wheel controls. Variable speed intermittent wipers. Driver & passenger visor mirror. Front reading lamps. Power outlet. Alloy Wheels.
SALE PRICE $2,995 plus taxes & licensing. Ask us about our in-house financing solutions for all credit backgrounds.
All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.
To find out more about this MAZDA3 or to schedule a test drive, feel free to come in, we'd be more than happy to assist you. And, if you have ANY other vehicle needs, from financing to trade-ins to equipment leasing, please feel free to contact us 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
