2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX/ VERY CLEAN CAR! HUGE Savings on Gas!

2010 Mazda MAZDA3

GX/ VERY CLEAN CAR! HUGE Savings on Gas!

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$2,995

+ taxes & licensing

  • 250,787KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4707585
  • VIN: JM1BL1SF1A1150881
Exterior Colour
Silver
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 Mazda MAZDA3 GX

If you're looking for a GOOD DEAL on a reliable vehicle then look no further! This 2.0L 4CYL Sedan runs & drives well. It's a clean car and a great savings on gas!

A/C. Power options; windows, steering, mirrors & door locks. Keyless entry. Remote trunk release. Cruise control. Tilt steering wheel. Digital clock & thermometer. Engine immobilizer. AM/FM Radio. CD player. Trip computer. MP3 player. Satellite radio. Auxiliary audio input. Anti-Lock Brakes. Rear window defrost. Emergency trunk release. Folding rear seat. Pass-through rear seat. Steering wheel controls. Variable speed intermittent wipers. Driver & passenger visor mirror. Front reading lamps. Power outlet. Alloy Wheels.

____

SALE PRICE $2,995 plus taxes & licensing. Ask us about our in-house financing solutions for all credit backgrounds.

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

To find out more about this MAZDA3 or to schedule a test drive, feel free to come in, we'd be more than happy to assist you. And, if you have ANY other vehicle needs, from financing to trade-ins to equipment leasing, please feel free to contact us 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Digital clock
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Folding Rear Seat
  • Split Rear Seat
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Steel Wheels
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Wheel Covers
  • Digital Temperature

