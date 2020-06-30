Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi A4

124,054 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
2011 Audi A4

2011 Audi A4

2.0T quattro Prestige ** In-Transit **

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi A4

2.0T quattro Prestige ** In-Transit **

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5328164
  • VIN: WAUKFAFL2BN019702

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

124,054KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 124,054 KM

Vehicle Description

2011 Audi A4 2.0T quattro Prestige  ** In-Transit **

LOW KMs | TURBO | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | LEATHER | NAVIGATION | HEATED SEATS | BLUETOOTH

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures COMING SOON!

___

For more details about this AUDI A4 2.0T quattro Prestige or to be updated on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

STOP BY MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY and CHECK OUT OUR FULL SELECTION OF CARS, TRUCKS & SUVs!

TRADE-INS ARE WELCOME! Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Emergency Trunk Release
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

2011 BMW X5 xDrive50...
 109,626 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Rogue SL...
 118,382 KM
$14,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot EX ...
 101,860 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-371-XXXX

(click to show)

905-371-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory