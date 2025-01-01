$7,995+ taxes & licensing
2011 Kia Rio
EX AUTO
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
Used
159,546KM
VIN KNADH5B33B6835456
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Racing Red
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 159,546 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection
