Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Kia Rio

159,546 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Kia Rio

EX AUTO

Watch This Vehicle
12616920

2011 Kia Rio

EX AUTO

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 12616920
  2. 12616920
  3. 12616920
  4. 12616920
  5. 12616920
  6. 12616920
  7. 12616920
  8. 12616920
  9. 12616920
  10. 12616920
  11. 12616920
  12. 12616920
  13. 12616920
  14. 12616920
  15. 12616920
  16. 12616920
  17. 12616920
  18. 12616920
  19. 12616920
  20. 12616920
  21. 12616920
  22. 12616920
  23. 12616920
  24. 12616920
  25. 12616920
  26. 12616920
  27. 12616920
Contact Seller

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
159,546KM
VIN KNADH5B33B6835456

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Racing Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 159,546 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Bucket Seats
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Driver Vanity Mirror
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

Adjustable Steering Wheel

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

MP3 Capability
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Kia Carnival LX 3.5L for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Carnival LX 3.5L 63,972 KM $35,995 + tax & lic
Used 2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2024 Kia Seltos EX AWD 29,796 KM $29,998 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Telluride X-pro AWD for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Telluride X-pro AWD 17,237 KM $51,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

Remote buying still available.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

2011 Kia Rio