2012 BMW X5

170,259 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

xDrive35i M-SPORT PKG/ FULLY LOADED/ CLEAN Carfax

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

170,259KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5956446
  • VIN: 5UXZV4C55CL756805

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 170,259 KM

Vehicle Description

2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i M-SPORT Package   * * * IN-TRANSIT * * *

FULLY LOADED | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 3.0L 6CYL ENGINE | XENON HEADLIGHTS | FENDER FLARES | CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT

Vehicle description, pictures and pricing coming soon.

For more details about this BMW X5 xDrive35i M-SPORT Package or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Turbocharged
Telematics
Bluetooth Connection
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

