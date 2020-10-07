+ taxes & licensing
905-371-2277
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-371-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2012 BMW X5 xDrive35i M-SPORT Package * * * IN-TRANSIT * * *
FULLY LOADED | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 3.0L 6CYL ENGINE | XENON HEADLIGHTS | FENDER FLARES | CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY REPORT
Vehicle description, pictures and pricing coming soon.
___
For more details about this BMW X5 xDrive35i M-SPORT Package or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7