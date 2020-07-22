Menu
2012 BMW X6

141,318 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2012 BMW X6

2012 BMW X6

xDrive35i | NAV | SUNROOF | CAM | CLEAN CARFAX

2012 BMW X6

xDrive35i | NAV | SUNROOF | CAM | CLEAN CARFAX

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

141,318KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5650941
  • VIN: 5UXFG2C59CL779599

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 141,318 KM

2012 BMW X6 xDrive35i  * * *  NEW ARRIVAL  * * *

LOW KMs! FULLY LOADED! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | BLUETOOTH | TWIN TURBO 3.0L 6-CYL | PADDLE-SHIFTING | LEATHER | FRONT & REAR HEATED SEATS | 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures Coming Soon!
___
Safety Certification INCLUDED! Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this BMW X6 xDrive35i or to make an appointment to come see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Twin Turbo
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front & Rear Heated Seats
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
4-Zone Climate Control

905-371-2277

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

