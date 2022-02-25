Menu
2012 Jeep Wrangler

14,084 KM

$56,999

+ tax & licensing
$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2012 Jeep Wrangler

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | LIFT | TIRES | LOW LOW KMS

2012 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited Rubicon | LIFT | TIRES | LOW LOW KMS

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$56,999

+ taxes & licensing

14,084KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8285910
  Stock #: 4030
  VIN: 1C4BJWFG5CL209248

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crush Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 3-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 14,084 KM

Vehicle Description

Great colour with a ton of extras! Thousands of dollars invested in a massive lift of 6' Big 39.5' tires to match and make this monster go where it wants, Aftermarket front and rear ends, steel front and rear bumpers with reinforced tailgate, plus a WARN winch system. if you want a buy and drive solution, this is the one! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Leather Steering Wheel
SPEED CONTROL
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Front Bucket Seats
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
4.10 Rear Axle Ratio
Front Anti-Roll Bar
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
7 Speakers
Alloy Wheels
Body Colour Fender Flares
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Fully automatic headlights
Split Folding Rear Seat
Dual Top Group
Auxiliary input jack
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Integrated roll-over protection
BF Goodrich Brand Tires
Cloth Seats w/Adjustable Head Restraints
Quick Order Package 23R
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Radio: Media Centre 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAV
Katzkin Deluxe Leather 2-Tone Seats
Remote USB Port
Connectivity Group
Radio: Media Centre 130 CD/MP3
17' x 7.5' painted aluminum wheels
Hard Drive (XRE)
Air Conditioning w/Auto Temperature Control
Rear seats Folding position: fold forward seatback

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-XXXX

289-214-1108

