$56,999+ tax & licensing
289-214-1108
2012 Jeep Wrangler
Unlimited Rubicon | LIFT | TIRES | LOW LOW KMS
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$56,999
- Listing ID: 8285910
- Stock #: 4030
- VIN: 1C4BJWFG5CL209248
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Crush Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 3-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 14,084 KM
Vehicle Description
Great colour with a ton of extras! Thousands of dollars invested in a massive lift of 6' Big 39.5' tires to match and make this monster go where it wants, Aftermarket front and rear ends, steel front and rear bumpers with reinforced tailgate, plus a WARN winch system. if you want a buy and drive solution, this is the one! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,
Vehicle Features
