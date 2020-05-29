Menu
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2013 Audi A5

2.0T Quattro Premium ** In-Transit **

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 171,191KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5135501
  • VIN: WAUMFBFR3DA001514
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
4

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 Audi A5 2.0T Quattro Premium **In-Transit **

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | HEATED SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

For more details about this Audi A5 or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we will be happy to help you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Mirror Memory
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Windows
  • Panoramic Roof
Exterior
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • Turbocharged
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Keyless Start
  • Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
  • HD Radio
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

