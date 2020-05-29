2013 Audi A5

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Security System

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control

Rear Head Air Bag

Emergency Trunk Release

Front Head Air Bag

Rear Side Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Climate Control Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Rain Sensing Wipers

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Front Reading Lamps

Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror

Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Mirror Memory

Power Outlet

Temporary spare tire Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

Trip Computer

MP3 Player

CD Changer

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Seat Memory

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Power Driver Seat

Rear Bench Seat

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Passenger Adjustable Lumbar

Heated Front Seat(s) Windows Panoramic Roof Exterior HID Headlights

Aluminum Wheels Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features Navigation System

Turbocharged

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Keyless Start

Hard Disk Drive Media Storage

HD Radio

Bluetooth Connection

Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.