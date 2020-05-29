Menu
Account
Sign In
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
2013 Chevrolet Camaro

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT ** In-Transit **

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Chevrolet Camaro

1LT ** In-Transit **

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 97,005KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5135579
  • VIN: 2G1FB1E34D9118621
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 Chevrolet Camaro LT  ** IN-TRANSIT **

For more details about this CHEVROLET CAMARO LT or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we will be happy to help you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Emergency Trunk Release
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
Exterior
  • Rear Spoiler
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Conventional Spare Tire
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

2013 Audi Q7 3.0T Qu...
 209,813 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2013 Toyota Highland...
 147,224 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic
2014 Cadillac ATS 2....
 107,844 KM
$16,998 + tax & lic

Email Dealer

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-371-XXXX

(click to show)

905-371-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory