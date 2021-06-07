2013 Ford Mustang

$35,999 + taxes & licensing 6 , 9 8 0 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7195463

Stock #: 3883A

VIN: 1ZVBP8FF6D5230503

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Red

Body Style Convertible

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Engine 5-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 3883A

Mileage 6,980 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Passenger Seat Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Exterior Alloy Wheels Spoiler Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer CD Player Compass Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Power Driver Seat Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror voltmeter Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Radio data system Garage door transmitter Glass rear window Convertible roof lining Power convertible roof 8 speakers Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: Shaker Sound System High-Intensity Discharge Headlights Premium audio system: Shaker 18' x 8' Wide Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels

