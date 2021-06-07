Menu
2013 Ford Mustang

6,980 KM

Details Description Features

$35,999

+ tax & licensing
2013 Ford Mustang

2013 Ford Mustang

GT | YES KMS ARE THAT LOW!

2013 Ford Mustang

GT | YES KMS ARE THAT LOW!

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

6,980KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: 3883A
  • VIN: 1ZVBP8FF6D5230503

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3883A
  • Mileage 6,980 KM

Vehicle Description

local trade, beautiful car waiting to be driven. leather interior with an amazing colour, great sound system and sharp aftermarket rims! Come in today and have a look. PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Passenger Seat
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
Tachometer
CD Player
Compass
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Remote Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Power Driver Seat
Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
voltmeter
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Garage door transmitter
Glass rear window
Convertible roof lining
Power convertible roof
8 speakers
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
SIRIUSXM Satellite Radio
Leather-Trimmed Heated Bucket Seats
Adjustable head restraints: driver and passenger w/tilt
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Shaker Sound System
High-Intensity Discharge Headlights
Premium audio system: Shaker
18' x 8' Wide Spoke Painted Aluminum Wheels

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

