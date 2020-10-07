Menu
2013 Honda Accord

131,512 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

EX-L V6/ NAV/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ CAM

EX-L V6/ NAV/ HEATED LEATHER SEATS/ SUNROOF/ CAM

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

131,512KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6156729
  • VIN: 1HGCT2B82DA800965

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 131,512 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Honda Accord EX-L V6 w/Navi  * * * IN-Transit * * *

LOW KMs | 3.5L V6 | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION | PARKING SENSORS | BACKUP CAMERA | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | PUSH BUTTON START | PADDLE-SHIFTING

Vehicle description and pricing COMING SOON!

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs, TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

___

We have financing solutions for all types of credit!

For more details about this HONDA ACCORD EX-L V6 v/Navi or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Lane Departure Warning
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor

