Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2013 Hyundai Sonata

189,767 KM

Details Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-257-6666

Contact Seller
2013 Hyundai Sonata

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited 2.0T

Watch This Vehicle

2013 Hyundai Sonata

Limited 2.0T

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-257-6666

  1. 9580489
  2. 9580489
  3. 9580489
  4. 9580489
  5. 9580489
  6. 9580489
  7. 9580489
  8. 9580489
  9. 9580489
  10. 9580489
  11. 9580489
  12. 9580489
  13. 9580489
  14. 9580489
  15. 9580489
  16. 9580489
  17. 9580489
  18. 9580489
  19. 9580489
  20. 9580489
  21. 9580489
  22. 9580489
  23. 9580489
  24. 9580489
  25. 9580489
  26. 9580489
  27. 9580489
Contact Seller

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

189,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9580489
  • Stock #: 900822A
  • VIN: 5NPEC4AB2DH585337

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 900822A
  • Mileage 189,767 KM

Vehicle Features

Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats
18 x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned

2013 Hyundai Sonata ...
 189,767 KM
$10,999 + tax & lic
2022 Chrysler Pacifi...
 17,265 KM
$64,999 + tax & lic
2015 Chrysler 300C P...
 52,096 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Email Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

289-257-XXXX

(click to show)

289-257-6666

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory