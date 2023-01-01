$10,999+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
Niagara Pre-Owned
289-257-6666
2013 Hyundai Sonata
2013 Hyundai Sonata
Limited 2.0T
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
289-257-6666
$10,999
+ taxes & licensing
189,767KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9580489
- Stock #: 900822A
- VIN: 5NPEC4AB2DH585337
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Radiant Silver Metallic
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 900822A
- Mileage 189,767 KM
Vehicle Features
Security System
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Compass
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Navigation System
Overhead Console
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
Speed Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Illuminated Entry
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
rear reading lights
Front Reading Lights
Leather Seating Surfaces
Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Alloy Wheels
Front fog lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Front dual zone A/C
CD Player
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
9 SPEAKERS
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Power Driver Seat
Split Folding Rear Seat
POWER MOONROOF
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
Door mirrors: body-colour
AM/FM radio: XM
Exterior parking camera rear
Heated Multi Adjustable Bucket Front Seats
18 x 7.5J Hyper Silver Aluminum Alloy Wheels
Radio: Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 Audio
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Niagara Pre-Owned
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7