+ taxes & licensing
905-371-2277
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-371-2277
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
+ taxes & licensing
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC * * * IN-Transit * * *
ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 3.5L V6 ENGINE | CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY
Tinted Windows. Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors. Fog Lights. Automatic Headlights. Steering Wheel Controls. Hands-free Phone. Driver Attention Assist. Passenger Airbag Sensor. Dual Zone Climate Control. Rear Defrost. 17" Alloys and MORE!
This vehicle is in-transit and will be at our dealership shortly. More pictures coming soon!
CHECK OUT our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
___
ON SALE for ONLY $13,998 +tax & licensing. Safety Certification INCLUDED -- at NO EXTRA CHARGE! Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!
For more details about this beautiful Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7