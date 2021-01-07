Menu
2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

136,674 KM

Details Description Features

$13,998

+ tax & licensing
$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | SUNROOF | NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC | SUNROOF | NAV | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$13,998

+ taxes & licensing

136,674KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6561766
  • VIN: WDDGF8AB8DA758377

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 136,674 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC  * * * IN-Transit * * *

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | NAVIGATION | SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 3.5L V6 ENGINE | CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY

Tinted Windows. Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors. Fog Lights. Automatic Headlights. Steering Wheel Controls. Hands-free Phone. Driver Attention Assist. Passenger Airbag Sensor. Dual Zone Climate Control. Rear Defrost. 17" Alloys and MORE!

This vehicle is in-transit and will be at our dealership shortly. More pictures coming soon!

CHECK OUT our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
___
ON SALE for ONLY $13,998 +tax & licensing. Safety Certification INCLUDED -- at NO EXTRA CHARGE! Ask us about our financing solutions for all types of credit backgrounds!

For more details about this beautiful Mercedes-Benz C-Class C300 4MATIC or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Email Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

