2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 350 4MATIC/ Sunroof/ Navigation/ FULLY LOADED!

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 150,638KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4711440
  • VIN: WDDHF8JB4DA680703
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2013 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 350 4MATIC ** IN TRANSIT **

FULLY LOADED! ALL-WHEEL DRIVE LUXURY SEDAN. 3.5L V6 Engine. Sunroof. Leather interior. Navigation. Heated seats. Dual climate control & SO MUCH MORE!

MORE Pictures and vehicle pricing to come. For more details about this Mercedes-Benz or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds and we do in-house financing as well!

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Rear Side Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power Seats
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • HID Headlights
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Steering Wheel Controls
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Mirror Memory
  • Push Button Start
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Seat Memory
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • CD Changer
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • GPS Navigation
  • AM/FM CD Player
  • SiriusXM Radio
Trim
  • Woodgrain Interior Trim
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Knee Air Bag
  • Bluetooth Connection

