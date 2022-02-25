$19,999+ tax & licensing
289-214-1108
2013 RAM 1500
SLT
Location
Niagara Pre-Owned
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
$19,999
- Listing ID: 8286123
- Stock #: 551421B
- VIN: 1C6RR7GT7DS607620
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
- Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 551421B
- Mileage 271,799 KM
Vehicle Description
Finding a truck on a budget is almost impossible today, Luckily for you this truck can help. Well maintained and ready for a new owner it offers a 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 20X8.0 Aluminum Wheels, Engine Block Heater, and more!
Vehicle Features
