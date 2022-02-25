Menu
2013 RAM 1500

271,799 KM

$19,999

+ tax & licensing
$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2013 RAM 1500

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

2013 RAM 1500

SLT

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$19,999

+ taxes & licensing

271,799KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8286123
  • Stock #: 551421B
  • VIN: 1C6RR7GT7DS607620

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black Clearcoat
  • Interior Colour Black/Diesel Gray Interior
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 551421B
  • Mileage 271,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Finding a truck on a budget is almost impossible today, Luckily for you this truck can help. Well maintained and ready for a new owner it offers a 3.55 Rear Axle Ratio, 20X8.0 Aluminum Wheels, Engine Block Heater, and more! PRICES INCLUDE ADMINISTRATION FEE, GLOBALI.COM REGISTRATION FEE PROGRAM, AND OMVIC FEE. TAXES AND LICENSING NOT INCLUDED. PROUDLY SERVING NIAGARA FALLS, NIAGARA-ON-THE-LAKE, WELLAND, FORT ERIE, GRIMSBY, HAMILTON, PORT COLBORNE, CRYSTAL BEACH, BURLINGTON, OAKVILLE, FONT HILL, SOUTHERN ONTARIO, THOROLD,

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Dual front impact airbags
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Overhead Console
SPEED CONTROL
Illuminated Entry
40/20/40 Split Bench Seat
Front Reading Lights
Front armrest w/cupholders
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Block Heater
Front Anti-Roll Bar
3.55 Rear Axle Ratio
3.21 Rear Axle Ratio
Alloy Wheels
Rear Step Bumper
Centre Hub
Black Exterior Mirrors
Active grille shutters
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Cloth 40/20/40 Bench Seat
Panic Alarm
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Quick Order Package 25G SLT
Front beverage holders
Passenger door bin
Radio data system
Exterior Mirrors w/Heating Element
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Remote USB Port
17' x 7' aluminum wheels
Front wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: chrome
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: Uconnect 3.0 AM/FM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

