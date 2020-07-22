Menu
2013 Toyota Camry

86,706 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2013 Toyota Camry

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE | LOW KMs | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX

2013 Toyota Camry

XLE | LOW KMs | SUNROOF | LEATHER | CLEAN CARFAX

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

86,706KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5635305
  • VIN: 4T1BF1FK6DU679725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 86,706 KM

Vehicle Description

2013 Toyota Camry XLE  * * * In-Transit * * *

LOW KMs! CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!

2.5L 4-CYL | SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAM | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | BLINDSPOT MONITOR | HANDS-FREE PHONE | PUSH BUTTON START | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures Coming Soon!
___
Safety Certification INCLUDED! Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this TOYOTA CAMRY XLE or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Push Button Start
Power Outlet
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Aluminum Wheels
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Wheel Locks
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Hands-free phone
Blindspot Monitor

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

