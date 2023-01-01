$10,595+ tax & licensing
2013 Toyota Yaris
2013 Toyota Yaris
LE
Location
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
128,365KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10498857
- Stock #: SL217522B
- VIN: JTDKTUD38DD550427
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Dark Grey
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 128,365 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Mechanical
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Interior
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Split Bench Seat
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Power Options
Power Mirror(s)
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
