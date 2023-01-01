2013 Toyota Yaris

$10,595 + taxes & licensing Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 8 , 3 6 5 K M Used

Listing ID: 10498857

10498857 Stock #: SL217522B

SL217522B VIN: JTDKTUD38DD550427

Vehicle Details Interior Colour Dark Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 128,365 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Brake Assist Stability Control ABS Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Side Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Mechanical Power Steering Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Interior Power Door Locks Immobilizer AM/FM Stereo Floor mats Rear Bench Seat Media / Nav / Comm CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Convenience Intermittent Wipers Windows Rear Defrost Seating Split Bench Seat Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Comfort Adjustable Steering Wheel Exterior Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Mirror(s) Additional Features Wheel Covers Knee Air Bag Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.