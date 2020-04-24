Menu
2013 Volkswagen Golf

Highlin, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats.

2013 Volkswagen Golf

Highlin, Diesel, 6 Speed Manual, Heated Seats.

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

$13,511

+ taxes & licensing

  • 59,326KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4926261
  • Stock #: P9223
  • VIN: 3VWML7AJ5DM678641
Exterior Colour
CANDY WHITE
Interior Colour
Titan Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Diesel
Transmission
Manual / Standard
Doors
4-door

Odometer is 44237 kilometers below market average! New Brakes, Black, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Automatic temperature control, Block heater, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Heated door mirrors, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Overhead airbag, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power windows, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers. White 2013 Volkswagen Golf TDI Highlin, DIESEL, 6 SPEED MANUAL, HEATED SEATS. FWD 6-Speed Manual 2.0L I4 TDI Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

