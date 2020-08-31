Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Audi A4

155,065 KM

Details Description Features

$15,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
2014 Audi A4

2014 Audi A4

S-LINE 2.0T quattro Progressiv/ NAV/ CLEAN Carfax

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Audi A4

S-LINE 2.0T quattro Progressiv/ NAV/ CLEAN Carfax

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,998

+ taxes & licensing

155,065KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5777007
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL0EN030375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 155,065 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Audi A4 S-Line 2.0T quattro Progressiv

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | 2.0L 4CYL TURBO | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | BLUETOOTH | PADDLE SHIFTING | LEATHER | HEATED SEATS | CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY

Parking Sensors. 19" Alloys. Fog Lights. S-Line badges on door sills & steering wheel. Flat-bottom Steering Wheel. Dual Zone Climate Control. Push Button Start. Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors. Tinted Windows. Wheel Locks. Steering Wheel Controls. Voice Recognition. Cruise Control. Trip Computer. Speed Warning Driver Assist. Traction Control. Rear Defroster. Map Lights. Power Sunroof. Seat Memory. Remote Trunk Release. Heated Mirrors. Child Safety Lock. Power Seats. Automatic Headlights. Auto Dimming Rearview Mirror and MUCH MORE!

CHECK IT OUT TODAY @ MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
___
ON SALE NOW $15,998 +tax & licensing. Safety Certification INCLUDED at No Extra Charge! Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this AUDI A4 S-LINE 2.0T quattro or to make an appointment to see it in person, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires
Daytime Running Lights
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Dual Climate Control
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Lumbar Support
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Parking Sensors
Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Paddle Shifting
Flat-bottom Steering Wheel

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

2014 Audi A4 2.0T qu...
 155,065 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2011 BMW 5 Series 55...
 126,854 KM
$17,998 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 196,929 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-371-XXXX

(click to show)

905-371-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory