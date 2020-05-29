+ taxes & licensing
905-371-2277
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-371-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT ** IN-TRANSIT **
4X4 | 5.3L V8 engine | Tonneau Cover | Step Rails | 1-OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY
MORE Pictures and vehicle pricing to come. For more details about this SILVERADO PICKUP TRUCK or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds!
All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.
---
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7