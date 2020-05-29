Menu
LT/ 4x4/ CLEAN CAR HISTORY ** In Transit **

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

  166,236KM
  Used
  Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5050590
  VIN: 3GCUKRECXEG480246
Exterior Colour
Red
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Pickup Truck
Fuel Type
Flex Fuel
Drive Type
4-Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2014 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 LT  ** IN-TRANSIT **

4X4  |  5.3L V8 engine  |  Tonneau Cover  |  Step Rails  |  1-OWNER  |  CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY

MORE Pictures and vehicle pricing to come. For more details about this SILVERADO PICKUP TRUCK or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you! 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

YES! We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds!

All our vehicles come with a fresh oil change, a complete professional detail inside & out, and a multi-point inspection and safety certification from our in-house Licensed Mechanics. Take the risk out of your next car buy and make MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA your trusted partner.

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Tow Hooks
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Seating
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Additional Features
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

