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<p><span>COMING SOON - $5,995 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins</span></p>

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

238,814 KM

Details Description Features

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Watch This Vehicle
14273282

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan

SE Plus

Location

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3

289-296-6366

Contact Seller

$5,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
238,814KM
VIN 2C4RDGBGXER414897

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 260607
  • Mileage 238,814 KM

Vehicle Description

COMING SOON - $5,995 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
Child Safety Locks

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer

Exterior

Spoiler
Rear Window Wiper

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Dual Climate Control

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Vehicle Stability Management VSM
Smart / Active Cornering Headlights
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Assisted Braking
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Remote / Keyless Entry
Air Conditioning A/C

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Straightline Auto Sales

Straightline Auto Sales

4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

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289-296-XXXX

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289-296-6366

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$5,995

+ taxes & licensing>

Straightline Auto Sales

289-296-6366

2014 Dodge Grand Caravan