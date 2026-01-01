$6,995+ taxes & licensing
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
2014 Dodge Grand Caravan
SE
Location
Straightline Auto Sales
4874 Bridge St unit #1, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 2S3
289-296-6366
$6,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 260602
- Mileage 198,826 KM
Vehicle Description
COMING SOON - $6,995 (plus HST & Licensing) - Sold Certified - Pre-Owned - Automatic Transmission - 3-Month Warranty Included with Purchase - No Admin or Hidden Fees - Fully Inspected & Detailed - Full Disclosure Dealership (OMVIC Rules) - Carfax Available - OMVIC Certified Dealer - UCDA Registered Member - Test Drive Available - Same-Day Appointments - Financing Available - Extended Warranties Offered - We Accept Trade-Ins
Vehicle Features
Safety
Power Options
Interior
Exterior
Windows
Comfort
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
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289-296-6366