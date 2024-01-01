$11,990+ tax & licensing
2014 Ford Escape
4 portes SE, Traction intégrale
2014 Ford Escape
4 portes SE, Traction intégrale
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$11,990
+ taxes & licensing
Used
122,290KM
VIN 1FMCU0G93EUA95283
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # T017LC
- Mileage 122,290 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2014 Ford Escape 4WD 4dr SE 2.0L I4 Engine
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
