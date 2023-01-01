$16,990+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
Brock Ford Sales
905-357-5410
2014 Ford Fusion
2014 Ford Fusion
SE
Location
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-357-5410
$16,990
+ taxes & licensing
87,746KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10355781
- Stock #: T5083B
- VIN: 3FA6P0H77ER249058
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # T5083B
- Mileage 87,746 KM
Vehicle Description
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
2014 FORD FUSION SE
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From Brock Ford Sales
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Brock Ford Sales
4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7