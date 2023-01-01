Menu
2014 Ford Fusion

87,746 KM

$16,990

+ tax & licensing
$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

Brock Ford Sales

905-357-5410

2014 Ford Fusion

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

2014 Ford Fusion

SE

Location

Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

$16,990

+ taxes & licensing

87,746KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355781
  • Stock #: T5083B
  • VIN: 3FA6P0H77ER249058

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # T5083B
  • Mileage 87,746 KM

http://www.brockfordsales.com/used/Ford-Fusion-2014-id9874366.html

2014 FORD FUSION SE

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2014 Ford Fusion SE
 87,746 KM
$16,990 + tax & lic
Brock Ford Sales

4500 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-357-5410

