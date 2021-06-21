Menu
2014 Honda Civic

97,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
LX

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

97,000KM
Used
  • Stock #: 6745
  • VIN: 2hgfb2e47eh016745

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 97,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Honda Civic LX Sedan
5 Speed Manual Transmission

Power Windows and Power Locks

1.8 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Air Conditioning

Heated Seats
Only 97,000 KMs


Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Mirror(s)
Cruise Control
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Intermittent Wipers
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Rear Defrost
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Temporary spare tire
Bluetooth Connection

