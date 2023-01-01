$10,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GL
2014 Hyundai Tucson
GL
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
170,122KM
Used
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN KM8JTCAF3EU833092
Vehicle Details
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 170,122 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Requires Subscription
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From Cardinal Kia
2018 Kia Sportage LX 152,619 KM $15,998 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Van T-250 148 Hi Rf 9000 GVWR Sliding RH Dr 99,305 KM $49,998 + tax & lic
2016 Honda Pilot Touring, AWD, Navi, Heated Leather Seats 182,191 KM $22,985 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
Email Cardinal Kia
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
Call Dealer
877-378-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$10,995
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2014 Hyundai Tucson