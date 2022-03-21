2014 Kia Soul

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 7 , 5 7 3 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8697956

8697956 Stock #: 841022A

841022A VIN: KNDJN2A26E7741480

Vehicle Details Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Transmission Manual / Standard

Doors 4-door

Stock # 841022A

Mileage 167,573 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows Power door mirrors Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Front Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Interior Tilt Steering Wheel Tachometer Trip Computer Overhead Console Outside Temperature Display Rear Window Defroster Front Bucket Seats Front Reading Lights Comfort Telescoping Steering Wheel Exterior Rear Window Wiper Front fog lights Convenience Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Variably intermittent wipers Media / Nav / Comm Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Trim Cloth Upholstery Seating Split Folding Rear Seat Additional Features Heated Door Mirrors Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin Variable intake manifold Bumpers: body-colour Front wheel independent suspension AM/FM radio: SiriusXM Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite 16' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.