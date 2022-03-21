Menu
2014 Kia Soul

167,573 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Pre-Owned

289-214-1108

2014 Kia Soul

2014 Kia Soul

LX

2014 Kia Soul

LX

Location

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

289-214-1108

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

167,573KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  Listing ID: 8697956
  Stock #: 841022A
  VIN: KNDJN2A26E7741480

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 841022A
  • Mileage 167,573 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Power Windows
Power door mirrors
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Tachometer
Trip Computer
Overhead Console
Outside Temperature Display
Rear Window Defroster
Front Bucket Seats
Front Reading Lights
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Rear Window Wiper
Front fog lights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Variably intermittent wipers
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Cloth Upholstery
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Door Mirrors
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
Variable intake manifold
Bumpers: body-colour
Front wheel independent suspension
AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
Radio: AM/FM/MP3 Stereo w/Sirius Satellite
16' Steel Wheels w/Full Covers

Niagara Pre-Owned

Niagara Pre-Owned

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

