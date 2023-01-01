Menu
Account
Sign In

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

183,383 KM

Details Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Mazda MAZDA3

GS-SKY

Location

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

877-378-3542

  1. 10692726
  2. 10692726
  3. 10692726
  4. 10692726
  5. 10692726
  6. 10692726
  7. 10692726
  8. 10692726
  9. 10692726
  10. 10692726
  11. 10692726
  12. 10692726
  13. 10692726
  14. 10692726
  15. 10692726
  16. 10692726
  17. 10692726
  18. 10692726
  19. 10692726
  20. 10692726
  21. 10692726
  22. 10692726
  23. 10692726
  24. 10692726
  25. 10692726
  26. 10692726
  27. 10692726
  28. 10692726
  29. 10692726
  30. 10692726
  31. 10692726
  32. 10692726
  33. 10692726
  34. 10692726
Contact Seller

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
183,383KM
Used
VIN 3MZBM1L73EM122848

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P11029A
  • Mileage 183,383 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Cardinal Kia

Used 2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Premium Luxury for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Cadillac Escalade 4WD Premium Luxury 23,953 KM $115,995 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite AWD w/ Red Interior for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2023 Kia Stinger GT Elite AWD w/ Red Interior 9,205 KM $49,995 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ AT for sale in Niagara Falls, ON
2019 Kia Rio 5-Door LX+ AT 95,167 KM $16,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Exchange Policy

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Cardinal Kia

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Cardinal Kia

Cardinal Kia

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Call Dealer

877-378-XXXX

(click to show)

877-378-3542

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2014 Mazda MAZDA3