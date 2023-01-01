$CALL+ tax & licensing
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GX-SKY
2014 Mazda MAZDA3
GX-SKY
Location
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
877-378-3542
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
184,081KM
Used
VIN JM1BM1U76E1152361
Vehicle Details
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 184,081 KM
Vehicle Features
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Interior
Security System
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Power Options
Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)
Mechanical
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Keyless Start
Exterior
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Windows
Rear Defrost
Seating
Cloth Seats
Comfort
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Bluetooth Connection
Cardinal Kia
7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Cardinal Kia
877-378-3542
2014 Mazda MAZDA3