2014 Nissan Rogue

171,808 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2014 Nissan Rogue

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | FULLY LOADED | 1-OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

2014 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD | FULLY LOADED | 1-OWNER | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

171,808KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200949
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV8EC767562

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 171,808 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Nissan Rogue SL  * * * IN-Transit * * *

1-OWNER, FULLY LOADED, ALL-WHEEL DRIVE SUV! CLEAN Carfax Vehicle History!

NAVIGATION | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | HANDS-FREE PHONE

Vehicle description and pricing COMING SOON!

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs, TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

___

We have financing solutions for all types of credit!

For more details about this Fully Loaded Nissan Rogue SL AWD or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

