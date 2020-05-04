Menu
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

Contact Seller

$13,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 88,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4959612
  • Stock #: 9277
  • VIN: 3VWDL7AJ6EM29277
Exterior Colour
Black
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2014 VW Jetta

Biweekly payment of $115 biweekly with the payment including taxes, O.A.C

Automatic Transmission

Air Conditioning

Heated Seats

Bluetooth

Power Windows and Power Locks

Only 88,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

