Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

110,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,800

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

Contact Seller
2014 Volkswagen Jetta

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2014 Volkswagen Jetta

Sedan

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

  1. 7527979
  2. 7527979
  3. 7527979
  4. 7527979
  5. 7527979
  6. 7527979
Contact Seller

$10,800

+ taxes & licensing

110,000KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7527979
  • Stock #: 5802
  • VIN: 3vw1k7aj0em425802

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 110,000 KM

Vehicle Description

2014 Volkswagen Jetta Trendline
5 Speed Manual Transmission

Power Windows and Power Locks

2.0 Four Cylinder Gas Engine

Air Conditioning

Heated Seats
Only 110,000 KMs


Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Defrost
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers
Conventional Spare Tire
Requires Subscription

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Little Brothers Car Sales

2019 Ford Transit Ca...
 23,000 KM
$44,800 + tax & lic
2016 Ford Transit Co...
 65,000 KM
$23,800 + tax & lic
2019 Ford Transit Ca...
 35,000 KM
$43,800 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

Call Dealer

905-356-XXXX

(click to show)

905-356-9131

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory