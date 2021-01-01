Menu
2015 Audi Q5

160,813 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2.0T quattro Progressiv | 1-OWNER | Fully Loaded

Location

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

160,813KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6369251
  • VIN: WA1LFCFPXFA092720

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 160,813 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Audi Q5 2.0T quattro Progressiv  * * * IN-TRANSIT * * *

FULLY LOADED! ONE-OWNER!

ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | TURBOCHARGED 2.0L 4CYL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | ROOF RACK | PARKING SENSORS | TOW HITCH RECEIVER

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

___
Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this AUDI Q5 2.0T quattro PROGRESSIV or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Liftgate
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Spoiler
Roof Rack
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Push Button Start
Tow Hitch Receiver
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Split Rear Seat
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Panoramic Sunroof
Privacy Glass
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Parking Sensors
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

