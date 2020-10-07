Menu
2015 BMW 2 Series

109,638 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

888-713-6204

2015 BMW 2 Series

2015 BMW 2 Series

228i

2015 BMW 2 Series

228i

Location

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

888-713-6204

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

109,638KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 6125883
  • Stock #: 3766A
  • VIN: WBA1F7C58FV367353

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 3766A
  • Mileage 109,638 KM

Vehicle Description

This BMW won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating 4 occupants with ease! All of the premium features expected of a BMW are offered, including: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, turn signal indicator mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!

Vehicle Features

Security System
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
ABS Brakes
ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
Dual front impact airbags
Occupant sensing airbag
Dual front side impact airbags
Overhead airbag
Knee airbag
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power door mirrors
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Telescoping Steering Wheel
Illuminated Entry
Front dual zone A/C
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
6 Speakers
Remote Keyless Entry
Rain Sensing Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Outside Temperature Display
Variably intermittent wipers
Automatic temperature control
Delay-off headlights
Fully automatic headlights
Leather Steering Wheel
Leather shift knob
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Front Bucket Seats
Split Folding Rear Seat
Heated Front Bucket Seats
Rear Window Defroster
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Front fog lights
SPEED CONTROL
Panic Alarm
Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
Heated Door Mirrors
Front Reading Lights
Driver Door Bin
Passenger door bin
MP3 decoder
Radio data system
Emergency communication system
Sport steering wheel
Turn signal indicator mirrors
Anti-whiplash front head restraints
Satellite radio pre-wire
Front Anti-Roll Bar
Rear Anti-Roll Bar
Speed-Sensing Steering
Variable intake manifold
Four wheel independent suspension
Bumpers: body-colour
Speed-Sensitive Wipers
High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon
Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS
USB integration w/Bluetooth
SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery
Wheels: 18' Lt Alloy Double-Spoke w/AS RFT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

Niagara Chrysler Dodge Jeep Inc.

4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5

