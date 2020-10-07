2015 BMW 2 Series

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Traction Control 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Brake Assist ABS Brakes ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL Dual front impact airbags Occupant sensing airbag Dual front side impact airbags Overhead airbag Knee airbag Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Telescoping Steering Wheel Illuminated Entry Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Tachometer CD Player Trip Computer Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls 6 Speakers Convenience Remote Keyless Entry Rain Sensing Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Outside Temperature Display Variably intermittent wipers Automatic temperature control Delay-off headlights Fully automatic headlights Trim Leather Steering Wheel Leather shift knob Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS Front Bucket Seats Split Folding Rear Seat Heated Front Bucket Seats Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning Front fog lights

Additional Features SPEED CONTROL Panic Alarm Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror Heated Door Mirrors Front Reading Lights Driver Door Bin Passenger door bin MP3 decoder Radio data system Emergency communication system Sport steering wheel Turn signal indicator mirrors Anti-whiplash front head restraints Satellite radio pre-wire Front Anti-Roll Bar Rear Anti-Roll Bar Speed-Sensing Steering Variable intake manifold Four wheel independent suspension Bumpers: body-colour Speed-Sensitive Wipers High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon Radio: Anti-Theft AM/FM Audio System w/RDS USB integration w/Bluetooth SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery Wheels: 18' Lt Alloy Double-Spoke w/AS RFT

