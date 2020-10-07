2015 BMW 2 Series

+ taxes & licensing
4421 Drummond Rd, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C5
This BMW won't be on the lot long! A premium luxury car seating 4 occupants with ease! All of the premium features expected of a BMW are offered, including: an automatic dimming rear-view mirror, turn signal indicator mirrors, and 1-touch window functionality. BMW made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. It features an automatic transmission, all-wheel drive, and a 2 liter 4 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Come on in and take a test drive!
