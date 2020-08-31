Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2015 BMW X5

145,669 KM

Details Description Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
2015 BMW X5

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i Premium | FULLY LOADED | CLEAN CARFAX

Watch This Vehicle

2015 BMW X5

xDrive35i Premium | FULLY LOADED | CLEAN CARFAX

Location

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

145,669KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5828302
  • VIN: 5UXKR0C55F0P02280

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Tan Leather
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 145,669 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium * * * IN-TRANSIT * * *

CLEAN CARFAX HISTORY!

FULLY LOADED | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | REARVIEW CAMERA | NAVIGATION | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | PARKING SENSORS | 3.0L 6CYL ENGINE

Vehicle description, pricing & more pictures COMING SOON!

___
Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this BMW X5 xDrive35i Premium or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!

___
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Headlights-Auto-Leveling

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

2015 Mercedes-Benz E...
 152,180 KM
$24,998 + tax & lic
2014 Audi A4 S-LINE ...
 155,065 KM
$15,998 + tax & lic
2013 Lexus RX 350 F ...
 196,929 KM
$19,998 + tax & lic

Email Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

Call Dealer

905-371-XXXX

(click to show)

905-371-2277

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory