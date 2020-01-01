4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7
905-371-2277
+ taxes & licensing
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
2015 Ford Transit Passenger 350 XLT HD ** NEW ARRIVAL **
13+ Passenger Capacity! A/C. Power Windows. Keyless Entry. Power Locks. Traction Control. Power Steering & More!
VEHICLE DESCRIPTION, PRICING & MORE PICTURES TO COME.
Feel free to contact us for immediate updates or inquiries on this Ford Transit. 905-371-CARS (2277) / info@mcmniagara.com
___
We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds!
Stop by Mid City Motors today to see our full inventory!
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7