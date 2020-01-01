Menu
2015 Ford Transit

Passenger 350 XLT HD 9+ Passengers

2015 Ford Transit

Passenger 350 XLT HD 9+ Passengers

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • CALL
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 4423941
  • VIN: 1FBVU4XG7FKB20352
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
3-door
Passengers
14

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2015 Ford Transit Passenger 350 XLT HD ** NEW ARRIVAL **

13+ Passenger Capacity! A/C. Power Windows. Keyless Entry. Power Locks. Traction Control. Power Steering & More!

VEHICLE DESCRIPTION, PRICING & MORE PICTURES TO COME.

Feel free to contact us for immediate updates or inquiries on this Ford Transit. 905-371-CARS (2277) / info@mcmniagara.com
___

We have financing solutions for all credit backgrounds!

Stop by Mid City Motors today to see our full inventory!
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Rain Sensing Wipers
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Third Passenger Door
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Trip Computer
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Powertrain
  • Dual Rear Wheels
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Exterior
  • Steel Wheels
Additional Features
  • Turbocharged
  • Conventional Spare Tire

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

Send A Message