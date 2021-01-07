Menu
2015 Jeep Compass

93,236 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2015 Jeep Compass

2015 Jeep Compass

High Altitude 4X4/ SUNROOF/ LEATHER/ CLEAN CARFAX

2015 Jeep Compass

High Altitude 4X4/ SUNROOF/ LEATHER/ CLEAN CARFAX

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

93,236KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 6385653
  VIN: 1C4NJDAB7FD364928

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 93,236 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Compass High Altitude 4X4  * * * IN-Transit * * *

LOW MILEAGE! CLEAN CARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY!

SUNROOF | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | 2.4L 4CYL ENGINE | ROOF SLIDE RAILS | HANDS-FREE PHONE

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks & SUVs TODAY @ MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!
Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this JEEP COMPASS HIGH ALTITUDE 4X4 or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Temporary spare tire
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

