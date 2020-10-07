Menu
2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee

112,380 KM

$CALL
Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

Summit 4X4 DIESEL | 1-OWNER | FULLY LOADED

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

112,380KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6200889
  • VIN: 1C4RJFJM3FC155321

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Diesel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 112,380 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Jeep Grand Cherokee Summit 4X4  * * * IN-Transit * * *

BEAUTIFUL FULLY LOADED FULL SIZE DIESEL SUV! 1-OWNER! CLEAN Carfax Vehicle History!

3.0L 6CYL | PANORAMIC SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | REARVIEW CAMERA | HEATED LEATHER SEATS | PARKING SENSORS | XENON | PADDLE SHIFTING | ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL | DUAL CLIMATE CONTROL | HARMON KARDON SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM | REMOTE ENGINE START

Vehicle description and pricing COMING SOON!

Check out our full selection of cars, trucks and SUVs, TODAY at MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA!

We have financing solutions for all types of credit!

For more details about this Fully-Loaded Diesel JEEP GRAND CHEROKEE SUMMIT 4X4 or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Power Liftgate
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Remote Engine Start
Mirror Memory
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Cooled Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Locking/Limited Slip Differential
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Conventional Spare Tire
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Cross-Traffic Alert

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

