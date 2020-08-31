Menu
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

152,047 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

905-371-2277

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550 4MATIC | FULLY LOADED!

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class

E 550 4MATIC | FULLY LOADED!

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

905-371-2277

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

152,047KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 5781882
  VIN: WDDHF9BB5FB116057

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 152,047 KM

Vehicle Description

2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 4MATIC  * * * In-Transit * * *

4.7L V8 TURBO | ALL-WHEEL DRIVE | SUNROOF | NAVIGATION | HEATED & COOLED LEATHER SEATS | NO ACCIDENTS

Vehicle description, pricing and more pictures COMING SOON!

Ask us about our FINANCING SOLUTIONS for ALL CREDIT BACKGROUNDS!

For more details about this MERCEDES-BENZ E 550 4MATIC or to get updates on its status, please feel free to contact us at any time, we'd be happy to assist you. 905-371-CARS (2277) | info@mcmniagara.com

Stop by MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA TODAY & Check Out Our Full Selection of Cars, Trucks and SUVs!
MID CITY MOTORS NIAGARA is a locally owned and family operated business, proudly serving Niagara region and surrounding areas.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Passenger Seat
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Universal Garage Door Opener
Mirror Memory
Temporary spare tire
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Suspension
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Leather Steering Wheel
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
HD Radio
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Headlights-Auto-Leveling
Automatic Parking

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

Mid City Motors Niagara Inc.

4460 Drummond Road, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6C7

