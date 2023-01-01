Menu
2015 Nissan Altima

108,181 KM

Details Description Features

$13,794

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
+ taxes & licensing

Cardinal Kia

877-378-3542

Contact Seller
2.5 S, Remote Starter, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth

Watch This Vehicle

2.5 S, Remote Starter, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth

Location

7818 Oakwood Dr, Niagara Falls, ON L2E 6S5

Contact Seller

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
108,181KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9785440
  • Stock #: P10018A
  • VIN: 1N4AL3AP9FN319634

Vehicle Details

  • Interior Colour Charcoal
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # P10018A
  • Mileage 108,181 KM

Vehicle Description

Cardinal Kia Cares We are disinfecting surfaces every hour Offering NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS on all Pre-owned inventory aged 2014 + newer.



Odometer is 53607 kilometers below market average!



New Rear Brakes, Front Brake Service, Replaced Serpentine Belt, Fresh Alignment, New Engine Air Filter, Fresh Cabin Filter, CVT, 16'' x 7'' Steel Wheels, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Cloth Seat Trim, Driver door bin, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/1CD w/6-Speakers, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Traction control, Trip computer.



Wk 2015 Nissan Altima 2.5 S 2.5 S, Remote Starter, Reverse Camera, Bluetooth FWD CVT 2.5L I4 DOHC 16V





Reviews:

* Owners tend to report satisfaction with Altimas big space, big V6 power, easy-to-use features, smooth performance, and good ride quality. The Bose stereo system is a feature-content favourite, too. Source: autoTRADER.ca





Family owned and operated more than 20 years, we provide the friendly and courteous service that you deserve. All of the Pre-Owned vehicles we offer for sale go through a , vigorous safety and mechanical inspection and are thoroughly cleaned and detailed so that they are in as close to ''as new'' condition as possible. Our DAILY Ontario wide Price Checks against similar inventory make sure we are offering you the best deal possible on any vehicle in our stock. Read our Online Reviews & Check us out on Facebook!***** See all of our New & Pre-Owned Inventory, at http://www.cardinalkia.com/.***** We have satisfied customers from all over Ontario; Niagara Falls, St. Catharines, Welland, Fonthill, Fort Erie, Grimsby, Port Colborne, Beamsville, Hamilton, Smithville, Wainfleet, Stoney Creek, Hamilton Mountain, Burlington, Oakville, Ancaster and Caledonia, Mississauga, South Brampton and Hagersville.***** With easy bank financing and these great values, you can drive home in one of these great Cardinal Kia pre-owned vehicles today."

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Remote Trunk Release
Woodgrain Interior Trim
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
Fog Lamps
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

