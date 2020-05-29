Menu
$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

Little Brothers Car Sales

905-356-9131

2016 Audi A3

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

2016 Audi A3

1.8T Komfort

Location

Little Brothers Car Sales

2828 St. Paul Ave, Niagara Falls, ON L2J 2L4

905-356-9131

$21,800

+ taxes & licensing

  • 34,000KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5175542
  • Stock #: 4514
  • VIN: WAUA7GFF0G1064514
Exterior Colour
Brilliant Red (Red)
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder

2016 Audi A3 Komfort

Biweekly payment of $180 biweekly with the payment including taxes, O.A.C

Automatic Transmission

1.8 Four Cylinder Engine

Front Wheel Drive

Leather

Moonroof

Nicely Equipped Vehicle

Only 34,000 KMs

Call for details or check our full inventory at:

WWW.LITTLEBROSCARSALES.COM

Convenience
  • Cruise Control
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
  • Body-coloured door handles
Powertrain
  • Engine Oil Cooler
  • Engine Immobilizer
Safety
  • Rear child safety locks
Suspension
  • Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Exterior
  • Steel spare wheel
  • Rear fog lamps
Comfort
  • Air filtration
Additional Features
  • PERIMETER ALARM
  • 140 Amp Alternator
  • Front-wheel drive
  • Driver foot rest
  • Illuminated locking glove box
  • Full Cloth Headliner
  • driver seat
  • Outside temp gauge
  • CLEARCOAT PAINT
  • Perimeter/approach lights
  • Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
  • Front Cupholder
  • 4.12 Axle Ratio
  • Window Grid Diversity Antenna
  • Day-Night Rearview Mirror
  • Leatherette Door Trim Insert
  • Driver And Passenger Door Bins
  • Side impact beams
  • Fade-to-off interior lighting
  • Rear cupholder
  • Light tinted glass
  • Black grille w/chrome surround
  • Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
  • 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • Cargo Space Lights
  • Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
  • Delayed Accessory Power
  • Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
  • Valet Function
  • Body-Coloured Front Bumper
  • Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
  • Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
  • Trunk Rear Cargo Access
  • Airbag Occupancy Sensor
  • Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
  • 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
  • FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
  • Front And Rear Map Lights
  • Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
  • Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
  • Redundant Digital Speedometer
  • Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
  • HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
  • Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
  • Leather Gear Shift Knob
  • Cargo Area Concealed Storage
  • Analog Display
  • Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
  • Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
  • Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
  • Systems Monitor
  • Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
  • Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
  • Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
  • Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
  • Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
  • Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
  • 50 L Fuel Tank
  • 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
  • Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
  • Audio Theft Deterrent
  • Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
  • Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
  • 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
  • Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
  • Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
  • Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
  • SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
  • Transmission: 6-Speed S tronic Manual
  • Radio: MMI Radio w/5.8" Colour Display -inc: Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth and Audi sound system
  • Audi pre sense basic
  • Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
  • Engine: 1.8 TFSI 4 Cylinder 170 HP

