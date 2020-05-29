2016 Audi A3

Convenience Cruise Control Trim Leather Steering Wheel

Body-coloured door handles Powertrain Engine Oil Cooler

Engine Immobilizer Safety Rear child safety locks Suspension Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs Exterior Steel spare wheel

Rear fog lamps Comfort Air filtration

Additional Features PERIMETER ALARM

140 Amp Alternator

Front-wheel drive

Driver foot rest

Illuminated locking glove box

Full Cloth Headliner

driver seat

Outside temp gauge

CLEARCOAT PAINT

Perimeter/approach lights

Gas-pressurized shock absorbers

Front Cupholder

4.12 Axle Ratio

Window Grid Diversity Antenna

Day-Night Rearview Mirror

Leatherette Door Trim Insert

Driver And Passenger Door Bins

Side impact beams

Fade-to-off interior lighting

Rear cupholder

Light tinted glass

Black grille w/chrome surround

Manual tilt/telescoping steering column

1 12V DC Power Outlet

Cargo Space Lights

Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim

Delayed Accessory Power

Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats

Valet Function

Body-Coloured Front Bumper

Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo

Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster

Trunk Rear Cargo Access

Airbag Occupancy Sensor

Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags

2 Seatback Storage Pockets

FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate

Front And Rear Map Lights

Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Redundant Digital Speedometer

Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim

HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts

Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade

Leather Gear Shift Knob

Cargo Area Concealed Storage

Analog Display

Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip

Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars

Systems Monitor

Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher

Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs

Body-Coloured Rear Bumper

Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler

Power Fuel Flap Locking Type

Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet

50 L Fuel Tank

60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection

Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels

Audio Theft Deterrent

Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets

Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag

6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement

Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners

Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror

Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access

4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake

SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags

Transmission: 6-Speed S tronic Manual

Radio: MMI Radio w/5.8" Colour Display -inc: Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth and Audi sound system

Audi pre sense basic

Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents

Engine: 1.8 TFSI 4 Cylinder 170 HP

