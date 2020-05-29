2016 Audi A3

- Convenience
- Trim
- Leather Steering Wheel
- Body-coloured door handles
- Powertrain
- Engine Oil Cooler
- Engine Immobilizer
- Safety
- Suspension
- Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
- Exterior
- Steel spare wheel
- Rear fog lamps
- Comfort
- Additional Features
- PERIMETER ALARM
- 140 Amp Alternator
- Front-wheel drive
- Driver foot rest
- Illuminated locking glove box
- Full Cloth Headliner
- driver seat
- Outside temp gauge
- CLEARCOAT PAINT
- Perimeter/approach lights
- Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
- Front Cupholder
- 4.12 Axle Ratio
- Window Grid Diversity Antenna
- Day-Night Rearview Mirror
- Leatherette Door Trim Insert
- Driver And Passenger Door Bins
- Side impact beams
- Fade-to-off interior lighting
- Rear cupholder
- Light tinted glass
- Black grille w/chrome surround
- Manual tilt/telescoping steering column
- 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- Cargo Space Lights
- Carpet Floor Trim and Carpet Trunk Lid/Rear Cargo Door Trim
- Delayed Accessory Power
- Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
- Valet Function
- Body-Coloured Front Bumper
- Compact Spare Tire Mounted Inside Under Cargo
- Fixed Rear Window w/Defroster
- Trunk Rear Cargo Access
- Airbag Occupancy Sensor
- Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
- 2 Seatback Storage Pockets
- FOB Controls -inc: Trunk/Hatch/Tailgate
- Front And Rear Map Lights
- Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Manual Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
- Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
- Redundant Digital Speedometer
- Black Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
- HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts and Console Ducts
- Express Open/Close Sliding And Tilting Glass 1st Row Sunroof w/Sunshade
- Leather Gear Shift Knob
- Cargo Area Concealed Storage
- Analog Display
- Front Windshield -inc: Sun Visor Strip
- Manual Anti-Whiplash Adjustable Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
- Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
- Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
- Systems Monitor
- Single Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
- Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
- Body-Coloured Rear Bumper
- Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and Oil Cooler
- Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
- Full Floor Console w/Storage and 1 12V DC Power Outlet
- 50 L Fuel Tank
- 60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery w/Run Down Protection
- Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
- Audio Theft Deterrent
- Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
- Driver And Passenger Knee Airbag
- 6-Way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment and Fore/Aft Movement
- Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point, Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
- Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination, Driver And Passenger Auxiliary Mirror
- Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
- 4-Wheel Disc Brakes w/4-Wheel ABS, Front Vented Discs, Brake Assist, Hill Hold Control and Electric Parking Brake
- SIDEGUARD Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
- Transmission: 6-Speed S tronic Manual
- Radio: MMI Radio w/5.8" Colour Display -inc: Sirius satellite radio, Bluetooth and Audi sound system
- Audi pre sense basic
- Interior Trim -inc: Metal-Look Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-Look Door Panel Insert, Metal-Look Console Insert and Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
- Engine: 1.8 TFSI 4 Cylinder 170 HP
